Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Bought by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,033.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America opened at $179.83 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $190.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Barclays increased their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.12.

In related news, CEO M. Huff Gary sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $293,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,610 shares in the company, valued at $293,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. King sold 49,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total value of $8,762,537.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,635 shares in the company, valued at $47,636,629.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,076 shares of company stock worth $14,071,462 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

