L Brands (LB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock came under pressure after management trimmed the fiscal 2018 view and provided dismal second-quarter guidance. Moreover, southward revision in earnings estimates for second quarter and 2018 exhibits analysts’ concerns surrounding the company’s future growth potential. Shrinking gross margin also remains a concern. The company had forecasted gross margin to contract in the second quarter. Nevertheless, L Brands’ efforts to streamline Victoria’s Secret business, localizing assortments and enhancing direct business bode well. The company’s foray into international markets is likely to provide growth opportunities and generate increased sales volumes. L Brands’ sustained focus on cost containment, inventory management, merchandise and speed-to-market initiatives has kept it afloat in a competitive environment.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of L Brands to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.47.

Shares of L Brands opened at $31.65 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. L Brands has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $35,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 62,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of L Brands by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 17,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in shares of L Brands by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 8,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

