Kyocera Corp (KYO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kyocera Corp (NYSE:KYO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KYO. TheStreet upgraded Kyocera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kyocera from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.72. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kyocera by 5.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 209,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kyocera by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 95,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyocera during the first quarter worth $858,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kyocera by 35.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyocera during the second quarter worth $345,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and sells industrial components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Fine Ceramic Parts Group segment offers components for semiconductor processing and flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication components, general industrial machinery components, LED related products, and automotive components.

