Kura Oncology (KURA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Kura Oncology opened at $19.07 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.37 and a current ratio of 12.37. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $24.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $24,881,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 30.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

