Kovack Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $134,854,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,900,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,130 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 353.6% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,546,000 after purchasing an additional 906,415 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $38,239,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.08 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of BMY opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

