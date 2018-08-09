Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (RHHBY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,576,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $208.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62.

RHHBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR Common Stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Roche Holding AG diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and rest of Europe. It offers pharmaceutical products for anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, infectious diseases, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid disorders, liver, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus diseases.

