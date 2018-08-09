Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $6.21 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.22% of John Bean Technologies worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

In other John Bean Technologies news, VP Brian A. Deck bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 49,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek purchased 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,932.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,355.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT opened at $108.45 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $84.81 and a 52-week high of $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

