Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 3,360 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,809,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cyberark Software by 3,149.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 383,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after buying an additional 372,090 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,254,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,852,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyberark Software opened at $61.77 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.96. Cyberark Software Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.32 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cyberark Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cyberark Software to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Cyberark Software from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cyberark Software from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

