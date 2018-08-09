Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Holdings in Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,008 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.28% of Syneos Health worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $111,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $115,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $141,000.

Syneos Health opened at $49.60 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health Inc has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 315.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

