Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,123 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $16,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips opened at $44.36 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $44.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. The company offers mother and child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; kitchen appliance, coffee, air, garment care, and floor care products; and sleep, respiratory care, and respiratory drug delivery products.

