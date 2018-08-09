Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Stake Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,665,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,431 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.60% of Kohl’s worth $194,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Kohl’s by 139.2% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth about $433,000.

In other Kohl’s news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $1,177,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,645,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,177. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KSS opened at $74.42 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

