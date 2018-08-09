Knowles (KN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Knowles (NYSE:KN) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Knowles earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.2545594413954 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Knowles stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.81. 5,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,928. Knowles has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Knowles from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Knowles news, VP Thomas G. Jackson sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $50,241.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,966.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Polacek acquired 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,902.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 65,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,567.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

