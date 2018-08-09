KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Shares Sold by Northern Capital Management LLC

Northern Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

Shares of KLA-Tencor opened at $118.16 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. KLA-Tencor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 88.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

KLA-Tencor Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.