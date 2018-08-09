Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.53).

KNSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 843,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $15,998,387.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,912,796 shares of company stock valued at $71,248,379 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,461,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

