Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KNSA opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $24.64.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 69,444 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,249,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,000,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,912,796 shares of company stock valued at $71,248,379.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNSA. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.