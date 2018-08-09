Kinaxis (KXS) PT Raised to C$105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$93.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

KXS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.70.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$96.84 on Tuesday. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$63.15 and a one year high of C$97.25.

In other news, insider David Peter Kelly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.20, for a total value of C$1,077,500.00. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.00, for a total value of C$830,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $3,933,775.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

