Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.93.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,357.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $543,838.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,475 shares of company stock worth $473,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $97.10 and a 12-month high of $124.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

