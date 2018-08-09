KiloCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (KLC)

KiloCoin (CURRENCY:KLC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. KiloCoin has a market cap of $6.22 million and $0.00 worth of KiloCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KiloCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One KiloCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00988242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003370 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004965 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001545 BTC.

About KiloCoin

KiloCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2014. KiloCoin’s total supply is 10,025,186,872 coins and its circulating supply is 196,297,971 coins. KiloCoin’s official Twitter account is @kilocoin1 . The official website for KiloCoin is kilocoin.com

Buying and Selling KiloCoin

KiloCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KiloCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KiloCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KiloCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

