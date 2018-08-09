KeyCorp (KEY) Stake Increased by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 517.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,052 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 67,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $626,000. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 724,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 79,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Argus initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

KEY stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.23 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, Director H James Dallas purchased 9,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $199,984.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,840.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 288,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $6,001,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

