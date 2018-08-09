KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,258,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,120 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $24,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 67,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 724,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 79,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 288,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $6,001,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director H James Dallas acquired 9,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $199,984.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,840.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of KeyCorp opened at $21.46 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.23 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

