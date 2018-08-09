Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY18 guidance to $1.02-1.07 EPS.
Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper traded up $0.20, reaching $23.87, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,926. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $103.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 51.10%.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment involves in manufacturing and selling carbonated soft drinks and other branded concentrates and syrup.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.