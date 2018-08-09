Kenon Holdings Ltd (KEN) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN) by 6,255.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,080 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kenon were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:KEN opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Kenon Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The utilities provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kenon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.