Kenneth Robert Lepage Sells 10,115 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 10,115 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $870,598.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,873.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Robert Lepage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 26th, Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 6,201 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $527,085.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 15,476 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,420.42, for a total value of $114,838,419.92.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies opened at $85.10 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $407.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.60 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $170,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

