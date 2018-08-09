Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 3,355 Shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (MKC)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its position in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 3.8% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 1.4% during the second quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 35,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 196,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 69,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 15.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $17,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,894 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $959,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Vertical Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.25.

Shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV opened at $120.97 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a 12-month low of $92.93 and a 12-month high of $122.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.83%.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

