Keith Dwayne Stephenson Sells 14,500 Shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock (CPS) Stock

ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:CPS) VP Keith Dwayne Stephenson sold 14,500 shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $2,038,845.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,734.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Dwayne Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 21st, Keith Dwayne Stephenson sold 8,343 shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total value of $1,105,364.07.

Shares of ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $138.93 on Thursday. ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $97.70 and a one year high of $146.77. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $928.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock by 37.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

CPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

About ChoicePoint Inc. Common Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

