Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (MCD)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,406,932,000 after purchasing an additional 270,898 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,248,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,247,586,000 after purchasing an additional 139,991 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,907,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $454,594,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,834,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $444,121,000 after purchasing an additional 116,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,314,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $398,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $185.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.18.

Shares of McDonald’s opened at $158.92 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $146.84 and a 1-year high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 133.89%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.66%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

