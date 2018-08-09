KBC Group NV Sells 45,249 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,249 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A were worth $27,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 28.2% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC increased its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 10.0% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at about $5,211,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

