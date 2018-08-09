KBC Group NV Has $51.88 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 34,079 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $51,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $4,961,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $60,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.46, for a total transaction of $342,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,887,280. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix opened at $351.83 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.46, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Vetr downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $303.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Netflix from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.19.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

