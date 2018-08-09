KBC Group NV Has $28.70 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow opened at $185.74 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $194.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of -176.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $631.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.68 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on ServiceNow to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.58.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 18,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total value of $3,210,403.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,420,674.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 15,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $2,677,472.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,071.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,687 shares of company stock valued at $50,799,375. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

