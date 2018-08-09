KBC Group NV Has $22.19 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (ITRI)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 66,954 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Itron were worth $22,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Domini Impact Investments LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $57,995.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp purchased 128,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $7,673,469.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Itron from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.91.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $79.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $585.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.12 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

