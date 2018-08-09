KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) by 134.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,004 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.20% of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B worth $21,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 925,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,571,000 after buying an additional 390,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 390.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after buying an additional 296,429 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,790,000 after buying an additional 235,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,174,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,049,000 after buying an additional 215,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,401,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B opened at $122.85 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

