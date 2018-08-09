KAR Auction Services (KAR) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.89-3.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.99.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.56.

KAR Auction Services opened at $60.84 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.01 million. research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

In other news, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 8,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $525,027.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $533,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,018 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

