K2M Group (KTWO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KTWO. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on K2M Group in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K2M Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on K2M Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on K2M Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded K2M Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. K2M Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.45.

KTWO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,173. K2M Group has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $937.37 million, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.48.

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $73.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. K2M Group had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. research analysts predict that K2M Group will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in K2M Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,213,000 after purchasing an additional 66,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in K2M Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after purchasing an additional 259,627 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in K2M Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,702,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,264,000 after purchasing an additional 48,043 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in K2M Group by 32.7% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 733,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 180,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in K2M Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,657,000.

K2M Group Company Profile

K2M Group Holdings, Inc, a medical device company, provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers implants, disposables, and instruments primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity, trauma, and tumor.

