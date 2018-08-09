K12 (LRN) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

K12 (NYSE:LRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of K12 from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of K12 traded down $1.15, reaching $16.88, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $665.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.25. K12 has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.78 million. K12 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.75%. research analysts predict that K12 will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other K12 news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 16,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $302,897.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 478,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Howard D. Polsky sold 18,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $334,562.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,919 shares of company stock worth $642,863. Insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 85,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of K12 by 17.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools.

