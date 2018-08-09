Jungheinrich (JUN3) PT Set at €33.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JUN3. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €36.27 ($42.18).

JUN3 opened at €33.30 ($38.72) on Thursday. Jungheinrich has a 12 month low of €28.33 ($32.94) and a 12 month high of €42.94 ($49.93).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

