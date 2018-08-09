JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Gem Diamonds (GEMD) Price Target to GBX 115

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 100 ($1.29) to GBX 115 ($1.49) in a research report report published on Monday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GEMD. Canaccord Genuity restated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.55) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 115 ($1.49) to GBX 135 ($1.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.94) target price (up from GBX 115 ($1.49)) on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 90 ($1.17) to GBX 110 ($1.42) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gem Diamonds has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 133.86 ($1.73).

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

LON:GEMD opened at GBX 114 ($1.48) on Monday. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 66 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 114.75 ($1.49).

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company owns 70% interest in the Let?eng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho; and 100% interest in the Ghaghoo mine located in Botswana. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.