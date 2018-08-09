Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.98. 5,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,309. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $115.71 and a 12 month high of $178.75.

In other news, CEO Greg O’brien sold 10,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total transaction of $1,752,285.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.49, for a total value of $42,015.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,028.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

