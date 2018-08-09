John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of income consistent with preservation of capital, and to provide growth of capital. Normally, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.