JMP Securities Trims Hortonworks (HDP) Target Price to $21.00

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hortonworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hortonworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hortonworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.93.

Shares of NASDAQ HDP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,521. Hortonworks has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $86.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million. equities analysts predict that Hortonworks will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Hortonworks news, insider Scott Davidson sold 17,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $322,477.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,136,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,530,176.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alan Fudge sold 60,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $1,065,781.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 416,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,882 shares of company stock worth $5,168,877. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hortonworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Hortonworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Hortonworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its stake in Hortonworks by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

