Jennison Associates LLC Has $98.42 Million Stake in Liberty Global PLC Class C (LBTYK)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,698,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861,447 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Liberty Global PLC Class C worth $98,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global PLC Class C alerts:

Shares of Liberty Global PLC Class C opened at $27.18 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Liberty Global PLC Class C has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global PLC Class C had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Liberty Global PLC Class C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

About Liberty Global PLC Class C

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.