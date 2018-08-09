Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Saia Inc (SAIA)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $87,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 13,254.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Saia opened at $76.10 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.78. Saia Inc has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.95 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Douglas Wayne Rockel sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $169,260.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

