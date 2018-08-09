Jeld-Wen (JELD) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Jeld-Wen stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. 53,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,516. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.00. Jeld-Wen has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 21.18%. sell-side analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,792,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,746 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,758.2% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,326,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,555 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,918,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,859,000 after purchasing an additional 475,707 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 158,075 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,144,000 after purchasing an additional 68,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

