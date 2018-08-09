Citigroup Cuts Jeld-Wen (JELD) Price Target to $27.00

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jeld-Wen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Shares of Jeld-Wen traded up $0.61, hitting $24.32, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 10,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,516. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. equities research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 337.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 387.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 19.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 41.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.