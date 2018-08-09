Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Luminex Co.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Luminex in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research set a $26.00 price objective on Luminex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. Luminex has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Luminex had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminex in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminex in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Luminex by 1,278.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Todd C. Bennett sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $57,998.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,968.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 40,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,265,930.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 491,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,240,415.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,427 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

