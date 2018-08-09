Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$222.00” Price Target for Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $222.00 price target on Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q3 2018 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $8.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies opened at $232.63 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $142.78 and a 1-year high of $233.92.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.44. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $732.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Reslewic sold 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $1,979,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,133.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aldo Pichelli sold 15,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.24, for a total transaction of $3,468,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,228 shares in the company, valued at $22,483,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,798 shares of company stock worth $18,392,422. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

