Jefferies Financial Group Raises Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Price Target to $49.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.
EPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.
EPC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 53,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $76.76.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,488,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,321,000 after acquiring an additional 135,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 37.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,876,000 after purchasing an additional 367,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,225,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,844,000 after purchasing an additional 171,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after purchasing an additional 100,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $37,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
