Jefferies Financial Group Raises Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Price Target to $49.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.

EPC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 53,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $620.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,488,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,321,000 after acquiring an additional 135,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 37.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,876,000 after purchasing an additional 367,693 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,225,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,844,000 after purchasing an additional 171,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after purchasing an additional 100,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $37,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

