Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Capita (CPI) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capita (LON:CPI) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have GBX 200 ($2.59) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 750 ($9.71).

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capita to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 198 ($2.56) to GBX 160 ($2.07) in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 170 ($2.20) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 141 ($1.83) target price on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 203 ($2.63) to GBX 120 ($1.55) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 180.50 ($2.34).

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 131.68 ($1.70) on Monday. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 149.25 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 721 ($9.33).

In other Capita news, insider John Cresswell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £3,690 ($4,776.70).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers business process management, business transformation, corporate and administration, customer management, digital and software solution, financial, HR and recruitment, information technology, legal, procurement, property and infrastructure, start-up development, and travel and event services.

