Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for VALEO/S (VLEEY)

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of VALEO/S in a report issued on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Kurian now anticipates that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VALEO/S’s FY2019 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VLEEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.
About VALEO/S
Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; interior controls products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.
