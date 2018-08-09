Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note issued on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “$66.12” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.85.

Shares of NYSE:JEC opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEC. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2,423.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 73.5% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $46,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,357.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.10 per share, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,883.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

