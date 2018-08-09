Jean Morris Adams Sells 40,149 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Stock

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 40,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,804,697.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,074,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,316,530.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, August 3rd, Jean Morris Adams sold 114,851 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $5,099,384.40.

On Tuesday, July 31st, Jean Morris Adams sold 70,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $3,123,400.00.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods opened at $46.65 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,828,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after acquiring an additional 56,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,713,000 after acquiring an additional 454,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 166,574 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 63,643 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

CALM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. It offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

